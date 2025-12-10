Tata Steel's Strategic Expansion: Gaining Ground in Odisha

Tata Steel announced the approval of acquiring a 50.01% stake in Odisha-based Thriveni Pellets Pvt Ltd (TPPL) for up to Rs 636 crore. This acquisition, set to enhance Tata Steel's supply chain in raw materials, also includes TPPL's full ownership of Brahmani River Pellet Ltd, operational in Jajpur, Odisha.

The acquisition is subject to the Competition Commission of India's approval and is expected to conclude within 3-4 months. Tata and Lloyds Metals are also exploring strategic partnerships, targeting cooperative operations in greenfield steel projects, iron ore mining, and value-added iron and steel products.

Tata Steel's board reaffirmed its commitment to India's long-term growth strategy, prioritizing capital allocation in volume growth, mining assets, and infrastructure. It has also sanctioned a 4.8 MTPA capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd and plans for a 2.5 MTPA slab caster at Tata Steel Meramandali.

(With inputs from agencies.)