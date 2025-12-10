Left Menu

Tangled Affections: Murderous Intrigue Unveils in Hafizganj

A married couple was arrested for allegedly murdering a 22-year-old man due to an extramarital affair in Hafizganj. Call records from the wife, Nagma, led to the arrest. The couple confessed after police interrogation. The incident occurred on December 4, and both have been jailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 10-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 21:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, a married couple has been apprehended for the alleged murder of a 22-year-old man in Hafizganj. The crime was reportedly fueled by an extramarital affair involving the wife.

Police investigations were set in motion when Mukesh, a resident of Senthal, was found dead in a nearby wheat field. A complaint lodged by Mukesh's brother prompted further inquiry, revealing incriminating evidence.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Chandra Mishra confirmed that call records linked to Nagma, the accused wife, were instrumental in solving the case. The couple, Nagma and Shanu Ali, confessed to the murder after a confrontation led to a deadly altercation. Both suspects are now in custody, facing charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

