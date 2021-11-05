Selection of films for Indian Panorama announced during 52nd IFFI 2021

International Film Festival of India announces the selection of films for the Indian Panorama section to be screened during its 52nd edition in Goa.

The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa, from November 20- 28, 2021. The selected films will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during the 9 days long film festival in Goa.

The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

The selection Jury comprised eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature, and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to a selection of Indian Panorama films.

Feature Films

A total of 25 Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI. Selected from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian Films, the package of Feature Films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film Industry.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker and actor, Shri S V Rajendra Singh Babu. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:

Shri Rajendra Hegde, Audiographer

Shri Makhonmani Mongsaba, Filmmaker

Shri Vinod Anupama, Film Critic

Ms Jayashree Bhattacharya, Filmmaker

Shri Gyan Sahay, Cinematographer

Shri Prasantanu Mohapatra, Cinematographer

Shri Hemendra Bhatia, Actor/ Writer/ Filmmaker

Shri Asim Bose, Cinematographer

Shri Pramod Pawar, Actor & Filmmaker

Shri Manjunath T S, Cinematographer

Shri Malay Ray, Filmmaker

Shri Parag Chhapekar, Filmmaker/Journalist

Jury's choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021 is the film Semkhor (Dimasa) directed by Ms Aimee Baruah.

Non-Feature Films

Indian Panorama of International Film Festival of India comprises a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films selected by eminent Jury members who are associated with non-feature segments of the Indian Film Industry.

The Non – Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed documentary Filmmaker Shri S. Nallamuthu. The Jury constituted of the following Members:

Shri Akashaditya Lama, FilmmakerShri Sibanu Borah, Documentary FilmmakerShri Suresh Sharma, Film producer Shri Subrat Jyoti Neog, Film CriticMs. Manisha Kulshreshtha, WriterShri Atul Gangwar, WriterSelected from a diverse pool of 203 contemporary Indian non-feature films, the package of films exemplify the capacity of our emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

A total of 20 Non-Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI.

The jury's choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2021 is Ved…The Visionary (English) was directed by Shri Rajiv Parkash.

