Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 'Vraj Utsav' in Mathura

The stalls will not only be major attractions but may open new avenues for employment, the official hoped.It will be a high standard cultural affair, he said, where artistes like Kailash Kher, Anoop Jalota, and Suresh Wadekar will perform.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-11-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 21:49 IST
Yogi Adityanath to inaugurate 'Vraj Utsav' in Mathura
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the 10-day Vraj Raj Utsav in Vrindavan Kumbh area commencing from November 10, a government official said on Sunday.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the Utsav. Union Minister for minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi would be the chief guest of the function", Shailjakant Mishra, Vice President, UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad, told reporters here.

The Chief Minister accepted invitation extended by the council in Gorakhpur recently, he said.

"I have also received a communique from the office of Chief Minister asking for the details of the program", Mishra said.

After the inauguration, the chief minister will also visit different stalls of 'Hunar Haat', 'Shilp gram' and food stalls, all vegetarian, of different states of the country, he said.

Vraj Raj Utsav will be a joint venture of UP Vraj Tirth Vikas Parishad, a body under the department of tourism UP government, and the district administration.

According to the officials of Parishad, the Chief Minister will also preside over one of its meetings in Mathura.

The event will see setting up of over 100 stalls of Hunar Haat and Shilp gram, and over four dozen vegetarian food stalls of different states, he said. The stalls will not only be major attractions but may open new avenues for employment, the official hoped.

It will be a "high standard" cultural affair, he said, where artistes like Kailash Kher, Anoop Jalota, and Suresh Wadekar will perform. A drama on 'Mahabharat' by Punit Issar along with many other artistes will also be staged during the event, Mishra added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021