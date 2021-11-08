Left Menu

We have a border with Tibet, not with China: Major General GD Bakshi

India has a border with Tibet and not with China, said Major General (retd) GD Bakshi on Monday.

ANI | Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:10 IST
India has a border with Tibet and not with China, said Major General (retd) GD Bakshi on Monday. Bakshi held a press conference in Dharamshala today where he extended his support for the Tibetan people.

Briefing mediapersons here, Major General Bakshi said, "India does not have a border with China but we have a border with Tibet. They (China) should understand that the road that leads from Lhasa to Leh also leads from Leh to Lhasa. China is not the only country that has become militarily stronger. There are other nations also like India, US, Japan and Australia." Commenting on the removal of domes from mosques and human rights violations of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in China, GD Bakshi said, "There is a gross violation of human rights in China. China has imposed lots of restrictions on Muslims but Pakistan can never dare to question them. Pakistan only raises questions about Jammu and Kashmir."

Speaking to ANI, Major General Bakshi mentioned the recent targeted killing in Srinagar where a police constable was shot dead by militants. He said, "There were targeted killings then we had the killing of fishermen and today this and we still have a ceasefire, I do not understand. I think it is time to give it back. It is time to go back to Uri surgical strike and Pulwama surgical strike and perhaps much more... we like to live in peace provided we are allowed to live in peace." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

