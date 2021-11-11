Left Menu

T20 WC Scoreboard: Second semifinal between Australia and Pakistan

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 11-11-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 23:57 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Australia Innings: David Warner c Mohammad Rizwan b Shadab Khan 49 Aaron Finch lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 Mitchell Marsh c Asif Ali b Shadab Khan 28 Steven Smith c Fakhar Zaman b Shadab Khan 5 Glenn Maxwell c Haris Rauf b Shadab Khan 7 Marcus Stoinis not out 40 Matthew Wade not out 41 Extras: (LB-2, Nb-3, W-2) 7 Total: (For 5 wickets in 19 overs) 177 Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-52, 3-77, 4-89, 5-96 Bowling: Shaheen Shah Afridi 4-0-35-1, Imad Wasim 3-0-25-0, Haris Rauf 3-0- 32-0, Hasan Ali 4-0-44-0, Shadab Khan 4-0-26-4, Mohammad Hafeez 1-0-13-0.

