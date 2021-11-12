Left Menu

Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023

Former OPEC member Qatar hosted in 2012 and Indonesia did in 2007. Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE's minister of climate change and environment, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/mariammalmheiri/status/1458865716153757704?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet the UAE is ready to deliver a meeting that mobilises countries to boost their efforts to fight climate change.

The ruler of Dubai said in a tweet https://twitter.com/HHShkMohd/status/1458865943157919744 on Thursday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been selected to host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023.

"We will put all our capabilities to make the conference a success. The UAE will remain committed to global climate action to protect the planet," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who also serves as prime minister of the UAE. It will be the second time in as many years that the annual talks will be held in the Middle East, with Egypt set to host them in 2022, and the third time the talks are hosted by a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Former OPEC member Qatar hosted in 2012 and Indonesia did in 2007.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE's minister of climate change and environment, said on Twitter https://twitter.com/mariammalmheiri/status/1458865716153757704?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet the UAE is ready to deliver a meeting that mobilises countries to boost their efforts to fight climate change. "Hosting this global gathering will provide us with a prime opportunity to involve our most dynamic segment of society - our youth - in the meetings and negotiations that will ultimately ensure a sustainable future for generations to come," she said.

At the COP26 talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop/surprise-us-china-deal-spurs-hopes-un-climate-talks-2021-11-11 in Glasgow, Scotland, a surprise announcement between China and the United States, the world's two largest greenhouse gas emitters, raised hopes the nearly 200 countries in the talks could toughen their commitments and reach a deal by Friday.

