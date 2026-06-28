Sports Wrap-Up: Highlights from Tennis, MLB, NHL, and More

The latest in sports includes Wimbledon opening day featuring top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, surgery for Royals' pitcher Cole Ragans, Los Angeles fans embracing public transport for World Cup, and more highlights from MLB, NHL draft, WNBA, NFL, and NBA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Tennistop Seeds Sinner | Updated: 28-06-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 13:26 IST
Sports Wrap-Up: Highlights from Tennis, MLB, NHL, and More
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In the tennis world, Wimbledon kicks off with top seeds Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka facing Serbian competitors, while Novak Djokovic seeks his 25th Grand Slam. Young star Mirra Andreeva will compete against Magda Linette, and Coco Gauff battles Tamara Korpatsch.

Kansas City Royals' ace Cole Ragans is set for elbow surgery on July 1, with the extent of damage unknown. Meanwhile, Los Angeles World Cup fans are embracing public transportation for match days, showcasing a shift in the car-centric city.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys wins her third Eastbourne title, MLB's Hunter Goodman hits three home runs for the Rockies, and the Pittsburgh Penguins complete the Ruck twins' selection in the NHL Draft. Additionally, the Phoenix Mercury's coach shares disappointment over Alyssa Thomas' suspension, and O.J. Simpson will not be included in the Bills' 'Wall of Fame' in their new stadium.

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