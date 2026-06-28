Navigating Straits: CMA CGM's Galapagos Breaks Through Hormuz

Cma Ggms Galapagos Container Ship Exited The Strait Of Hormuz On Sunday Morning

CMA CGM's Galapagos container ship safely exited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday morning, the company announced.

This maneuver is significant as the United States and Iran, despite having signed an interim agreement to cease hostilities, recently reignited their conflict.

One side accuses the other of failing to uphold the pact, adding further complexity to an already tense regional situation, according to a statement by CMA CGM.