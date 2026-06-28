Navigating Straits: CMA CGM's Galapagos Breaks Through Hormuz
CMA CGM's Galapagos container ship successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran. Despite an interim deal to end their conflict, both nations resumed attacks and have accused each other of violating the agreement. The situation remains fraught and requires close monitoring.
CMA CGM's Galapagos container ship safely exited the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday morning, the company announced.
This maneuver is significant as the United States and Iran, despite having signed an interim agreement to cease hostilities, recently reignited their conflict.
One side accuses the other of failing to uphold the pact, adding further complexity to an already tense regional situation, according to a statement by CMA CGM.