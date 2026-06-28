Targeted Strikes: Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Oil Refineries

Ukrainian forces conducted overnight strikes on two Russian oil refineries located in the Krasnodar and Yaroslavl regions. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced these operations as part of Ukraine's continued efforts to weaken Russia's war capabilities, emphasizing the strategic importance of these actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraine Hit Two Russian Oil Refineries In The Regions Of Krasnodar And Yaroslavl Overnight | Updated: 28-06-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 13:03 IST
Targeted Strikes: Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Oil Refineries
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In a strategic offensive, Ukrainian forces targeted and hit two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar and Yaroslavl regions overnight, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday.

Zelenskiy communicated via social media that the attacks are part of Ukraine's operations aimed at diminishing Russia's capacity to sustain its military actions.

These targeted strikes highlight Ukraine's relentless pursuit to disrupt and impair Russia's logistics and war efforts.

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