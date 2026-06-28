Targeted Strikes: Ukrainian Forces Hit Russian Oil Refineries

Ukraine Hit Two Russian Oil Refineries In The Regions Of Krasnodar And Yaroslavl Overnight

In a strategic offensive, Ukrainian forces targeted and hit two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar and Yaroslavl regions overnight, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday.

Zelenskiy communicated via social media that the attacks are part of Ukraine's operations aimed at diminishing Russia's capacity to sustain its military actions.

These targeted strikes highlight Ukraine's relentless pursuit to disrupt and impair Russia's logistics and war efforts.