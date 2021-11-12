PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Uber CEO flies into London as driver shortages hit app https://on.ft.com/3qsUwBR - Scotland in talks with alliance to end oil and gas production https://on.ft.com/3kwZj1n

- UK-Iran talks fail to agree release terms for Zaghari-Ratcliffe https://on.ft.com/31K60GE Overview

- Uber Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi flew into London for 24 hours earlier this week to tackle the company's driver crisis, as it faces a shortage of 20,000 drivers ahead of the peak Christmas season. - Scotland is in talks with a Europe-dominated alliance seeking to end oil and gas production that has been snubbed by the UK, host of UN climate talks in Glasgow.

- Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the British-Iranian woman imprisoned by Tehran since 2016, is set to remain in detention after negotiations between the UK and Iranian officials failed to agree on the terms of her release. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

