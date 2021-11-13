Left Menu

Drugs-on-cruise case: Special NDPS court grants bail to another accused Mohak Jaiswal

The Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Saturday granted bail to Mohak Jaiswal, who was co-accused in the drugs-on-cruise case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-11-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 10:38 IST
Drugs-on-cruise case: Special NDPS court grants bail to another accused Mohak Jaiswal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Court on Saturday granted bail to Mohak Jaiswal, who was co-accused in the drugs-on-cruise case. Jaiswal was granted bail on a bail bond of Rs 50,000.

Jaiswal was arrested on October 3, with seven others including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, in connection with a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. On October 2, an NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals have been arrested so far in the case. The Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha on October 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021