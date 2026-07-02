Heroes Amongst Rubble: Volunteer Rescuers in Kyiv
Max, a graphic designer and volunteer with the Ukrainian Red Cross, participates in rescue operations after a Russian missile attack in Kyiv, which killed 21 people. With around 700 volunteers, the Ukrainian Red Cross is crucial in emergencies, providing help amid increasing air attacks across Ukraine.
Max, a graphic designer, contributed his skills to finding survivors in a Kyiv apartment building devastated by a Russian missile on Thursday. Despite his regular job, Max is among 700 volunteers with the Ukrainian Red Cross who assist in rescue operations.
The attack, which launched 496 drones and 74 missiles, decimated part of a nine-storey apartment block. Teams from the Ukrainian Red Cross, guided by deputy unit commander Taras Didenko, swiftly assess situations before focusing on the most urgent needs.
The growing frequency of attacks sees volunteers, from various professions, helping at multiple sites in emergencies, whether responding to strikes, car crashes, or other events. Thursday's tragedy highlighted their vital role, as volunteers treated 35 people amidst Kyiv's worst destruction in months.
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