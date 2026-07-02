Radisson Unveils AI Tool That Matches Lower Hotel Prices Instantly

Radisson Hotel Group has introduced an AI-powered real-time price matching feature that automatically matches lower publicly available room rates found on third-party booking platforms, making direct bookings faster and more transparent for travellers. The new system removes the need for guests to submit claims, upload screenshots or wait for manual approval, replacing the traditional "best rate guarantee" process with instant, automated price verification. According to the hotel group, the technology is now available across all Radisson Hotel Group properties worldwide.

AI checks prices in real time

When travellers find a lower publicly available room rate for a Radisson property on an online travel agency or hotel search platform, the AI-powered system automatically verifies the price and applies an eligible matching rate on RadissonHotels.com. The feature currently compares prices listed on major travel platforms including Booking.com, Expedia, Hotels.com, Agoda, Priceline, Trip.com, MakeMyTrip and several other online booking websites.

Gianni Di Fede, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Radisson Hotel Group, said travellers increasingly expect booking processes that are simple, fast and transparent. He added that the automated system gives guests confidence that booking directly with Radisson will always provide the best available price without requiring extra effort.

Benefits for guests and hotel operations

The company said the new technology not only benefits travellers but also reduces the administrative workload for hotel staff by eliminating the need to manually review and process price match requests. The automated system also provides hotels with better insights into pricing trends and customer behaviour, helping improve direct booking strategies and strengthen relationships with guests. The launch forms part of Radisson Hotel Group's broader digital transformation programme, which focuses on using artificial intelligence, automation and digital innovation to deliver smoother travel experiences while encouraging more guests to book directly through the company's website.