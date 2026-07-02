NHAI Explains Delhi–Dehradun Corridor Road Cave-In After Heavy Rain

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has clarified that the road surface cave-in reported on the Delhi–Dehradun Economic Corridor on 1 July 2026 was caused by localized water stagnation following heavy overnight rainfall and delays in commissioning a permanent drainage system at the site. The affected stretch, located at Km 55+480, was identified during routine patrols in the early hours of 1 July. NHAI said its project team immediately began repair work, restoring the damaged section on priority to ensure that traffic continued to move safely without major disruption.

Local issues delay permanent drainage system

According to NHAI, a balancing culvert had already been constructed at the location to channel rainwater across the highway and prevent water accumulation. The authority said the drainage system could not be made operational because local residents opposed connecting the culvert to the permanent cross-drainage network.

Officials stated that the culvert opening has instead been used as a vehicle crossing, preventing its intended use for stormwater drainage. As a result, rainwater accumulated along the carriageway during the recent downpour, leading to the road surface collapse.

NHAI also pointed out that permanent slope protection and chute drain works remain incomplete because of an ongoing land-related arbitration dispute. The authority said repeated attempts to carry out the work were unsuccessful as landowners did not permit access to the site.

Interim measures underway to improve drainage

To reduce the risk of similar incidents, NHAI has begun constructing an interim parallel drain stretching about 1.5 kilometres. The drainage gradient is also being redesigned to safely channel rainwater to the entry and exit point near Km 56+500 until the balancing culvert can be fully commissioned.

The authority said it is continuously monitoring the area and has deployed the necessary resources to maintain safe traffic movement. Permanent slope protection and drainage works will be completed once the land dispute is resolved and unrestricted access to the site is available.

NHAI reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining high standards of highway safety, resilience and operational efficiency, adding that continuous monitoring, preventive maintenance and quick response to weather-related incidents remain central to its highway asset management strategy.