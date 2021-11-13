Left Menu

Skill training programme for weavers underway in Manipur under Centre's Samarth scheme

A 45-day long training program for skill up-gradation of handloom weavers under the Ministry of Textiles' Samarth scheme is underway at Sintha Handloom and Handicrafts Complex CFC in Manipur's Imphal East district.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 13-11-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 12:02 IST
Skill training programme for weavers underway in Manipur under Centre's Samarth scheme
Ministry of Textiles' training programme for the skill up-gradation of handloom weavers in Imphal, Manipur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 45-day long training program for skill up-gradation of handloom weavers under the Ministry of Textiles' Samarth scheme is underway at Sintha Handloom and Handicrafts Complex CFC in Manipur's Imphal East district. Speaking to ANI, Sintha Handloom and Handicrafts President Sougrakpam Bhubon said, "Samarth scheme is an important project of the Ministry of Textiles, which is aimed at creating opportunities to the handloom weavers to enhance their skills in the craft."

Bhubon informed that apart from the stipend, other added benefits are being provided to the trainees. "Handloom sector is the second-largest employment sector in the state which after agriculture sector. The state has around four lakh weavers," he added.

In order to meet the skill gap in the industry, the Ministry of Textiles is implementing the Samarth scheme for capacity building in the textile sector. The objective of the scheme is to provide demand-driven, placement oriented skilling programmes to supplement the efforts of the industry in creating employment in textile and related sectors, covering the entire value chain of textiles, excluding spinning and weaving in the organised sector.

Under the scheme, the Ministry of Textiles has adopted 65 clusters for the overall development of artisans in a time-bound manner by ensuring self-sustainment of the artisans of these clusters. The need-based interventions are being implemented for benefiting the artisans of these adopted clusters. The upskilling of the handicrafts artisans in these adopted clusters are being done through providing technical and soft skill training to enable sustainable livelihood either by wage or self-employment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021