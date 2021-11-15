Left Menu

Parliamentary panel on Finance meets stakeholders, lays thrust on regulation of cryptocurrency

The Standing Committee on Finance on Monday heard views of industry experts and associations on issues concerning 'crytofinance' and there was an understanding that cryptocurrency cannot be stopped but it must be regulated, sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 19:36 IST
Parliamentary panel on Finance meets stakeholders, lays thrust on regulation of cryptocurrency
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Standing Committee on Finance on Monday heard views of industry experts and associations on issues concerning 'crytofinance' and there was an understanding that cryptocurrency cannot be stopped but it must be regulated, sources said. They said there was a consensus that a mechanism should be put in place to regulate cryptocurrency. However, the industry associations and stakeholders were not clear as to who should be the regulator, the sources said.

Security of investors' money was the most serious concern expressed by MPs at the meeting. Sources said an MP expressed concern over full-page crypto ads in national dailies and added that experts stated that cryptocurrencies are some sort of investors' democracy. An MP told the meeting that El Salvador is the only country to recognize cryptocurrency as a legal tender. A member referred to an advertisement which claimed that "crores of Indians have invested over Rs 600,000 crore in crypto-assets".

The Standing Committee on Finance is headed by BJP MP Jayant Sinha. It heard views of associations and industry experts on 'CryptoFinance: Opportunities and Challenges'. Members of the committee now want government officials to appear before it and address their concerns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday chaired a meeting on the way forward for cryptocurrency and related issues.

The comprehensive meeting was an outcome of a consultative process as RBI, Finance Ministry, Home Ministry had done an elaborate exercise on it as well as consulted experts from across the country and the world, sources had said. The meeting had discussed that unregulated cryptocurrency market does not lead to "money laundering and terror financing". There was also consensus that the steps taken in this field by the government will be progressive and forward-looking. It was strongly felt that attempts to mislead the youth through over-promising and non-transparent advertising be stopped, sources had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

FBI says hackers got no data after compromising email server

 United States
2
Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

Study finds target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt to Nazis, Philips in discussions with FDA after new inspection findings and more

Health News Roundup: Australia vaccine-mandate protesters compare state govt...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vaccine; U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months and more

Health News Roundup: Israel says children aged 5-11 can receive COVID-19 vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021