Left Menu

El Salvador receives first shipment to supply new LNG plant

Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 16-11-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 07:09 IST
El Salvador receives first shipment to supply new LNG plant
  • Country:
  • Argentina

An initial shipment from a storage and regasification vessel arrived in El Salvador on Monday to supply a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant that will provide 30% of the Central American country's energy, President Nayib Bukele said.

Speaking in the coastal town of Acajutla, Bukele said the plant would diversify El Salvador's energy mix, cut greenhouse gas emissions below 600,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year and allow the country to begin using natural gas to generate power.

The $1 billion project overseen by El Salvador's Energia del Pacifico, whose main partner is U.S. firm Invenergy, includes a large plant that will generate 378 megawatts of power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
3
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings - statement; Austria brings back COVID-19 lockdown, this time for the unvaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: Philips in talks with FDA after new ventilator findings...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021