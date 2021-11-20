Biden says he stands by jury decision in Rittenhouse case
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he would "stand by" a Wisconsin jury's decision to acquit teenager Kyle Rittenhouse of murder in the fatal shooting of two men. "I stand by what the jury has concluded," Biden told reporters. "The jury system works. We have to abide by it."
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he would "stand by" a Wisconsin jury's decision to acquit teenager Kyle Rittenhouse of murder in the fatal shooting of two men.
"I stand by what the jury has concluded," Biden told reporters. "The jury system works. We have to abide by it."
