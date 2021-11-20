Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath temple closed for winter break
Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple closed for the winter break on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the gates of the Tungnath Temple will close on October 30.
The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand-- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath-- is referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra.'The portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district were opened for pilgrims on May 17. (ANI)
