Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath temple closed for winter break

Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple closed for the winter break on Saturday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:49 IST
Uttarakhand: Portals of Badrinath temple closed for winter break
Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple closed for the winter break on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Portals of Uttarakhand's Badrinath temple closed for the winter break on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the gates of the Tungnath Temple will close on October 30.

The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand-- Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath-- is referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra.'The portals of the Kedarnath temple in the Rudraprayag district were opened for pilgrims on May 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021