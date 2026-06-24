Qatar to resume normal liquefied natural gas production 'within a few weeks', PM tells FT 

Qatars Prime Msheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Althani Said The Gulf State Would Resume Normal Liquefied Natural Gas Production Within A Few Weeks

Qatar’s ​Prime ​MSheikh Mohammed ‌bin Abdulrahman al-Thani ​said the Gulf state ‌would resume normal liquefied natural gas production “within a few weeks”, ‌the Financial Times reported on ‌Wednesday.

Establishing a hotline between the U.S. and Iran ⁠is essential ​to ⁠reopen the Strait of Hormuz, ⁠he told the FT in ​an interview.

QatarEnergy suspended LNG production ⁠after the U.S. and Israel launched ⁠their ​war on Iran on February 28 ⁠following a drone attack on its ⁠huge ⁠Ras Laffan plant.