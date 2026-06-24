Trump instructs DOJ to probe oil companies over higher gasoline prices

US President Donald Trump has instructed the Department of Justice to investigate oil companies for allegedly not lowering pump prices in line with falling crude costs.

Reuters | Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That He Has Instructed The Department Of Justice To Look Into Oil Companies For Not Lowering Pump Prices In Line With Falling Crude Costs The Big Oil Companies Are Not Dropping Their Price At The Pump Commensurate With The Sharply Lower Prices They Are Paying For Oil Those Prices Are Dropping Like A Rock In Other Words | Updated: 24-06-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 09:54 IST
Trump instructs DOJ to probe oil companies over higher gasoline prices
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. ​President Donald ​Trump said ‌on Wednesday that ​he has instructed the Department of ‌Justice to look into oil companies for not lowering pump prices in ‌line with falling crude costs. "The big ‌Oil Companies are not dropping their price at the pump commensurate with the ⁠sharply ​lower ⁠prices they are paying for Oil. Those ⁠prices are dropping like a rock! ​In other words, customers are being "gouged"," ⁠Trump said in a post on ⁠Truth Social.

"I ​have instructed the DOJ to immediately start looking ⁠into this. Gasoline prices better start going ⁠down ⁠a lot faster than what I’m seeing!"

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