Kenya signs $1.2 billion deal with Chinese firm to expand Nairobi airport

Kenya's government has signed a 154.2 billion Kenyan shilling ($1.2 billion) ‌agreement with China Road and Bridge Corporation to expand Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Transport Minister Davis Chirchir said on Tuesday.

The East African nation plans ‌to nearly triple the annual passenger capacity at the Nairobi airport ‌to 22 million people from 7.5 million. The project was previously halted last year after Kenya cancelled a 2024 agreement with India's Adani Group following the ⁠indictment ​of its founder ⁠in the United States. "The project scope includes the construction of a ⁠new terminal building and associated support facilities, the modernization and upgrading of existing ​infrastructure, the improvement of airside and landside operations," Chirchir said on his ⁠X account.

Kenya is aiming to maintain its role as a regional aviation hub ⁠as ​countries such as Ethiopia and Rwanda invest heavily in new airport construction to attract airlines and travellers. Last week, Chirchir ⁠said the government had appointed Africa's Trade and Development Bank and ⁠the Africa ⁠Finance Corporation to arrange financing for the project.

($1 = 129.3000 Kenyan shillings)

Also Read: Kenyan court finds health minister in contempt over Ebola facility