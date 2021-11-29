BRIEF-Singapore Reports 1,103 New Covid-19 Cases Versus 747 Infections The Previous Day; Reports 9 Deaths
Nov 29 (Reuters) -
* SINGAPORE REPORTS 1103 NEW COVID-19 CASES VERSUS 747 INFECTIONS THE PREVIOUS DAY; REPORTS 9 DEATHS
