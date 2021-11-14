Man involved in over 25 criminal cases arrested after encounter with Delhi Police

Delhi Police has nabbed a criminal, who was previously involved in more than 25 criminal cases involving motor vehicle theft, snatchings and robberies across the city, after a brief exchange of fire. The 22-year-old man was arrested after a brief encounter in the Dwarka area on November 13.

Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shankar Chaudhary informed that the police had constituted a team tasked with visiting spots of crimes involving motor vehicle thefts and snatching, which were registered in the area of various police stations. During the operation, a woman Sub-Inspector was deployed as a decoy target in plain clothes wearing a gold chain to lure the potential snatchers at an isolated stretch between Sector-13 Dwarka Metro Station to Vegas Mall, Sector-14 Dwarka.

Other team members were deployed in close vicinity in plain clothes to keep a watch on any suspected movement. At about 8.40 pm on November 13, a motorcyclist carried out a recce of the decoy target and then suddenly approached the decoy target and tried to snatch her gold chain.

The police sub-inspector raised an alarm while the accused tried to escape. However, he failed to do so as the motorcycle skid and fell on the road. According to the police, the accused wiped out a pistol and threatened to fire and tried to flee. A brief exchange of firing took place during which the accused got injured after a bullet hit his left knee. A PCR call was made and the accused was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The accused, Arman is a resident of J J Colony in Bawana. A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act at Dwarka North police station. The police has seized a two-wheeler and a pistol with two live rounds.

Further investigation of the case is in progress. (ANI)

