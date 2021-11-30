Algeria urges caution over Omicron impact on oil market
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies will supply the global market with enough oil, Algeria's energy minister said on Tuesday, urging caution over fears about the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The OPEC+ group of producers will take all necessary measures as it aims for balanced market fundamentals for both producers and consumers, Algerian state news agency APS quoted minister Mohamed Arkab as saying.
