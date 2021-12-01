Left Menu

33/11 KV GIS Substation inaugurated in Ramganj as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

The GIS Sub-station at Ramganj is built at a cost of `7.50 crores and will benefit close to 4000 consumers, thereby ensuring uninterrupted power supply in Ramganj and its adjoining areas.

The GIS sub-station was inaugurated by Shri Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Hon'ble State Energy Minister (I/c Energy), Government of Rajasthan through virtual mode. Image Credit: Twitter(@pfclindia)
In yet another initiative towards improving supply of electricity for people of Jaipur, a 33/11 KV GIS Substation was inaugurated today in Ramganj, Jaipur city as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The GIS sub-station was inaugurated by Shri Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Hon'ble State Energy Minister (I/c Energy), Government of Rajasthan through virtual mode. Shri Ameen Kagzi, MLA, Kishanpole (Jaipur) and Shri Rafeek Khan, MLA, Adarsh Nagar (Jaipur) joined via VC from Vidyut Bhawan, Jaipur. Shri Bhaskar A. Sawant, IAS, Chairman Discoms, Govt. of Rajasthan, Shri Navin Arora, MD, JVVNL, Shri Saurav Kumar Shah, Executive Director, PFC (virtually), Shri K P Verma, Director (Technical), JVVNL, Shri D K Sharma, Chief Engineer, PPM including other PFC and utility officials were also present at the occasion.

Power Finance Corporation, a Maharatna CPSE and India's leading power sector-focused non-banking financial company is the nodal agency for the project executed under IPDS scheme while UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam Limited (UPRNN) is the implementing agency of the project.

The GIS Sub-station at Ramganj is built at a cost of `7.50 crores and will benefit close to 4000 consumers, thereby ensuring an uninterrupted power supply in Ramganj and its adjoining areas.

Four Nos. GIS substations are sanctioned for Jaipur discom under IPDS scheme out of which One GIS substation was inaugurated in Jaipur city last month and the remaining two will be commissioned shortly.

In the recent past, PFC has commissioned various substations and RT-DAS systems under IPDS Scheme across various cities in the country for strengthening of distribution network and enhancement of power system reliability and quality.

(With Inputs from PIB)

