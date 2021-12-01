Left Menu

The power purchase agreement has already been signed between Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd and SJVN for 25 years, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 01-12-2021 19:22 IST
SJVN looks to set up more renewable power projects in UP
State-owned power producer SJVN on Wednesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to allot the company more renewable power projects in the state, after bagging the 75 megawatts (MW) solar project in Jalaun.

''A K Singh, director (finance), met Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath (on Wednesday) and briefed him about the progress being made in the allotted 75-MW solar project in Parasan Solar Park located at Jalaun,'' the company said in a statement.

Singh told the chief minister that SJVN has awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction of the project to Solarworld Energy Solutions Private Limited, it added.

''The development of the project will involve an investment of around Rs 392 crore. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by July 2022. He also urged the CM to allocate more renewable power projects to the company,'' the statement said.

Recently, SJVN bagged the project through competitive bidding held by the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) at a tariff of Rs 2.68 per unit for 25 years.

The project will generate 168 million units (MU) of energy annually and 4,205 MU of electricity in 25 years with a capacity utilisation factor (CUF) of 25.06 per cent. The power purchase agreement has already been signed between Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd and SJVN for 25 years, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

