Kerala Excise Dept raids rave party at resort in Poovar

The Kerala Excise Department on Sunday evening raided a rave party held at a resort in Poovar near here and recovered hash oil, MDMA, other narcotic substances and liquor from there.

A senior excise official told PTI that around 17 youngsters, who had participated in the party, have been taken for questioning.

He said that the youngsters would be questioned about who else was there at the party, the kind of drugs used, who had organised the event, etc.

The party probably commenced on Saturday evening and ended by Sunday afternoon as the quantities of narcotic substances recovered from there were minute, the official said and added that by the time the raiding team arrived, most of the drugs and liquor were already consumed.

The official said that raid was conducted based on a tip the department received and among the participants there were several women which included a model also.

He said two persons -- Akshaya Mohan and Peter Shane -- are suspected of being organisers of the party and involvement of any others was being probed.

The official said that further details would be available after questioning of the 17 persons.

