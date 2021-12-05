Left Menu

Kerala Excise Dept raids rave party at resort in Poovar

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-12-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 20:36 IST
Kerala Excise Dept raids rave party at resort in Poovar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Excise Department on Sunday evening raided a rave party held at a resort in Poovar near here and recovered hash oil, MDMA, other narcotic substances and liquor from there.

A senior excise official told PTI that around 17 youngsters, who had participated in the party, have been taken for questioning.

He said that the youngsters would be questioned about who else was there at the party, the kind of drugs used, who had organised the event, etc.

The party probably commenced on Saturday evening and ended by Sunday afternoon as the quantities of narcotic substances recovered from there were minute, the official said and added that by the time the raiding team arrived, most of the drugs and liquor were already consumed.

The official said that raid was conducted based on a tip the department received and among the participants there were several women which included a model also.

He said two persons -- Akshaya Mohan and Peter Shane -- are suspected of being organisers of the party and involvement of any others was being probed.

The official said that further details would be available after questioning of the 17 persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021