NEC Sierra Leone officials undergoing capacity building training course at IIIDEM

A seven-member delegation from National Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone (NEC SL) led by Director, External Relations of NEC SL Mr. Albert Massaquoi called on the Chief Election Commissioner of India Shri Sushil Chandra at Nirvachan Sadan today. The officials from NEC SL are undergoing a capacity building training course being held at India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM), the training institute established under the aegis of ECI.

Chief Election Commissioner, Shri Sushil Chandra during his interaction with the delegation emphasised the usefulness of such capacity building courses providing an opportunity for exchange of best practises and learnings from each other's experiences and challenges faced. CEC assured that ECI would extend all possible support to the National Electoral Commission of Sierra Leone for their request of IT infrastructure and development of e-learning portal for exchange of ideas and training of officials.

During their two weeks training course on various aspects of election management, the officials have undergone training on ICT Applications related to Voter Registration, Election Results Management, Grievance Redressal, Data Analytics & Management. As part of the training program, the officials have also been attached for a 3 days IT Applications and Cyber Security hands-on experience at ECI. The officials also visited a Voter Registration Centre at Agra and NIC Data Centre at Delhi as part of field visits. This training module was planned after a series of meetings and a Training Need Analysis (TNA) workshop conducted for the election officials of NEC, Sierra Leone.

(With Inputs from PIB)