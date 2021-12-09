2 killed in road mishap, Porsche driver held

Left Menu

Two men died after a Porsche hit them in the early hours of Monday in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, said the police.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Two men died after a Porsche hit them in the early hours of Monday in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills, said the police. The Police have arrested two persons identified as Rohit Goud and Sai Soman Reddy for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Goud was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and driving in a rash and negligent manner, said the police.

The deceased have been identified as Ayodhya and Debendra Kumar, as per the police. "It was because of prompt response by the local police officials, that the accused were caught in time. A case is booked against the two accused under Motor Vehicles Act and Indian Penal Code at Banjara Hills police station. As per the information, they got drunk in three pubs. Later. they drove their Porsche car in a rash and negligent way and hit the two victims who died on the spot," said Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

