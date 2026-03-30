Cross-Border Struggles: Iranian Kurds Seek Connection Amid Conflict

Yaser Fattahi, an Iranian nurse, is living in self-exile in Iraq, anxiously awaiting fleeting calls from his mother amidst heightened border security. The calls, coordinated through a cousin near the Iraq-Iran border, are a precious lifeline for many families torn apart by conflict.

The intensifying war has severed familial ties and hindered trade across the Iran-Iraq border, with increased Iranian military presence to prevent incursions by Kurdish militants. The restrictions have immobilized even smugglers, known as kolbars, who are crucial in maintaining economic lifelines in the region.

Activists report an escalation in violence and surveillance as communication becomes more stifled. Many rely on costly VPNs and smuggled Starlink connections to convey information, fearing repercussions from Iranian authorities who target those attempting to bypass the censorship.