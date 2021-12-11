Donors to transfer $280 mln in frozen funds for Afghanistan

Donors to the Afghan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) decided on Friday to transfer $280 million to UNICEF and the World Food Program (WFP) by the end of the year to provide nutrition and health services for Afghanistan, the World Bank said.

"This decision is the first step to repurpose funds in the ARTF portfolio to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan at this critical time," the World Bank said in a statement, saying WFP would receive $180 million to scale up food security and nutrition operations while UNICEF would receive $100 million to provide essential health services. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal, Jonathan Landay and Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chris Reese)

