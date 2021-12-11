Left Menu

Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president

"Several points of difference have remained which require decision-making at the high-level and these are still on the table unresolved," Ali Bagheri Kani told state-run Press TV. A year after Trump's reimposition of sanctions on Iran, Tehran began to gradually violate nuclear limits of the agreement.

Reuters | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:30 IST
Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that Tehran was serious in its nuclear talks with world powers in Vienna, as its top negotiator said important disagreements remained, state media reported.

Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks to revive a 2015 Iran nuclear deal are taking place in the Austrian capital. Diplomats from France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China shuttle between the two sides because Tehran refuses direct contact with Washington. A European source, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested on Friday that Iran had agreed to continue talks from where they left off in June. Iranian officials denied this.

Under the original deal that then-U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, Iran limited its nuclear programme in return for relief from U.S., European Union and U.N. sanctions. "The fact that we presented the text of Iran's proposal to the negotiating parties shows that we are serious in the talks, and if the other side is also serious about the removal of (U.S.) sanctions, we will achieve a good agreement," state news agency IRNA quoted Raisi as saying.

But Iran's top negotiator said on Saturday that several issues remained unresolved in the Vienna talks. "Several points of difference have remained which require decision-making at the high-level and these are still on the table unresolved," Ali Bagheri Kani told state-run Press TV.

A year after Trump's reimposition of sanctions on Iran, Tehran began to gradually violate nuclear limits of the agreement. Iran wants all sanctions to be lifted. Bagheri Kani told Reuters on Friday that Tehran was standing firm on the position it laid out last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
3
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021