Srinagar celebrates International Mountaineering Day

International Mountaineering Day was celebrated in Srinagar on Saturday with an aim to boost adventure and tourism. A documentary was also created on mountaineering.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-12-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 10:06 IST
A glimpse of International Mountaineering Day in Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI
International Mountaineering Day was celebrated in Srinagar on Saturday with an aim to boost adventure and tourism. A documentary was also created on mountaineering. Raof, a resident of Srinagar and associated with Adventure and Tourism said, "Due to United Nations, on December 11, International Mountaineering day is celebrated all over the world. Mountains are very close to our hearts. Not only to the people who belong to the mountain regions but also who do not belong. I believe that not only on this particular day but whenever we get an opportunity, we should create awareness about mountains, flora, fauna, etc".

Jalaluddin Baba, a member of adventure and tourism said, "Mountains play a very important role in our lives and disruption of which can disbalance our entire ecosystem. So we must all come forward and protect our mountains. He further added, "I would like to advise people not to litter around the mountains while going for activities like trekking, hiking."

Tanveer Ahmed, another member of adventure and tourism said, "Being a social activist, I would like to say that the water bodies are getting polluted. So I would like to request the youngsters of Kashmir to come forward and save the water bodies because, without water, nothing is possible".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

