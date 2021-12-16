Left Menu

India, Vietnam sign Letter of Intent on collaboration in fields of digital media

The warmth in the relationship between India and Vietnam was reflected in the cordial discussion between the two Hon’ble Ministers at the residence of Shri Thakur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 14:58 IST
India, Vietnam sign Letter of Intent on collaboration in fields of digital media
Shri Thakur also informed the Vietnamese counterpart about the Digital Media Ethics Code being implemented by the Government since February 2021. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur today signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with Mr. Nguyen Manh Hung, Minister of Information and Communication, Government of Vietnam on collaboration in the fields of digital media, paving the way for strengthening partnership between India and Vietnam.

The LoI envisages sharing of information and experience in establishing policies and regulatory frameworks on digital media and social networks and conducting capacity building and training programs for media professionals and officials in the two countries.

The warmth in the relationship between India and Vietnam was reflected in the cordial discussion between the two Hon'ble Ministers at the residence of Shri Thakur.

The Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting emphasised that the deep relationship between India and Vietnam was further strengthened with the recent visits of the Hon'ble President and Hon'ble Prime Minister of India to Vietnam and that today's meeting would shape the bilateral cooperation in the field of new technologies and challenges, such as the "infodemic", which all countries are grappling with during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shri Thakur also informed the Vietnamese counterpart about the Digital Media Ethics Code being implemented by the Government since February 2021.

Mr. Hung invited the Shri Thakur to Vietnam and talked about enabling the journalists of both the countries to access information about the socio-economic developments in each other's nations for wider dissemination of success stories and stronger people-to-people ties.

The meeting was also attended by Shri Shashi ShekharVempati, CEO, Prasar Bharati; Shri JaideepBhatnagar, Principal DG, PIB; and Shri Vikram Sahay, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting among other officials from the Indian and Vietnamese side.

This year completes five years of "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" between India and Vietnam, and the year 2022 will mark fifty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008215 and Windows 10 KB5008212 update

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy for nighttime; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Israeli firm uses air and water to store solar energy ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?; Pfizer says COVID-19 pill near 90% protective against hospitalization, death and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer: How worried should we be about the Omicron v...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021