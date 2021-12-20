Left Menu

Protest in TN seeking release of fishermen arrested by Lanka

Speaking to reporters, P Sesu Raja, leader of a fishermen association said, continuing the protest, they would hold a one-day hunger strike at Thangachimadam near here on Wednesday.

PTI | Rameswaram(Tn) | Updated: 20-12-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 20-12-2021 15:48 IST
Protest in TN seeking release of fishermen arrested by Lanka
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Protesting against the arrest of 55 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, more than 200 fishers, led by leaders of various fishermen associations staged a demonstration here on Monday pressing for their quick release.

The fishermen here, who are on an indefinite strike from Sunday over the arrests, demanded that the Sri Lankan authorities immediately release all the arrested fishermen and their boats. Speaking to reporters, P Sesu Raja, leader of a fishermen association said, continuing the protest, they would hold a one-day hunger strike at Thangachimadam near here on Wednesday. If the Sri Lankan government failed to release the arrested fishermen, they would stage a rail-roko on January 1. Reportedly, a court in Jaffna has remanded all the 55 arrested Indian fishermen hailing from Tamil Nadu in judicial custody till December 31 and they have been lodged in a prison in Jaffna.

On December 19, Sri Lankan Navy arrested 55 fishermen (43 from Rameswaram and 12 from Mandapam and both in Ramanathapuram district) and their eight mechanised boats in two separate incidents. Following their arrest, Chief Minister M K Stalin took up the matter with the Centre urging steps for the immediate release of 55 fishermen and a total of 73 boats, including those seized in previous incidents. The repeated attempts by the Lankan Navy to prevent Indian fishermen from exercising their traditional fishing rights through 'intimidatory tactics' must not be allowed to continue further, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Antibodies weak vs Omicron; treatment may help patients on ventilators

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
2
Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epilepsy

Breakthrough discovery for treatment for kids suffering from autism, epileps...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai; France not planning to extend Christmas holidays due to COVID - minister and more

World News Roundup: Philippines reports dozens more deaths from Typhoon Rai;...

 Global
4
Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

Wearable biosensors may help patients with complex health issues

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021