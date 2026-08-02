Iran sees every threat from adversaries as "real and credible", acting defence minister says

Tehran ​views ‌every threat ​from its adversaries as "real ‌and credible" even if made as part of psychological ‌warfare, Iran's acting ‌defence minister, Majid Ibn al-Reza, said on Sunday according ⁠to ​state ⁠media.

"We will neither be ⁠caught off guard nor ​remain passive," he said, adding ⁠that Iran would use ⁠threats ​as a basis to increase its ⁠military readiness, strengthen deterrence ⁠and ⁠enhance its military capabilities.