Iran sees every threat from adversaries as "real and credible", acting defence minister says
Iran's acting defence minister, Majid Ibn al-Reza, stated that the country will increase military readiness and deterrence in response to perceived threats from adversaries.
- Country:
- Iran
Tehran views every threat from its adversaries as "real and credible" even if made as part of psychological warfare, Iran's acting defence minister, Majid Ibn al-Reza, said on Sunday according to state media.
"We will neither be caught off guard nor remain passive," he said, adding that Iran would use threats as a basis to increase its military readiness, strengthen deterrence and enhance its military capabilities.
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