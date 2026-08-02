Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-FIFA chief Infantino's position looks unacceptable, head of European leagues says

Gianni Infantino's position as FIFA president looks untenable following his ​failed plan to sell a stake in the World Cup's commercial rights, the head of Europe's professional football ​leagues said on Sunday. Claudius Schaefer, whose organisation represents 53 professional men's and women's football ‌leagues, ​said there could be "only one consequence" for Infantino after his plan triggered a storm of protest from regional associations.

Cardinals lose DT PJ Mustipher (foot) for season

The Arizona Cardinals placed defensive tackle PJ Mustipher on injured reserve on Saturday because of a foot injury, meaning he will miss the entire 2026 season. The Cardinals also placed defensive back Jaden Davis on IR due ‌to an undisclosed injury sustained during the team's second padded practice of training camp.

MLB roundup: Brewers down Angels, move atop MLB standings

Brice Turang drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and Jake Bauers homered for the second straight game to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. Jackson Chourio doubled and scored a run and William Contreras also doubled for Milwaukee, which moved atop the major league standings at 69-41, a half-game ahead ‌of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tennis-Pegula sets up Washington Open final against Eala

Top-seeded American Jessica Pegula beat Russia's Diana Shnaider 7-5 6-4 on Saturday and set up a Washington Open final against the Philippines' Alexandra Eala, who defeated Japan's Naomi ‌Osaka 6-4 6-2. World number three Pegula is seeking her third title of the year and 12th of her career after winning in Dubai and Charleston. The 32-year-old won her first WTA title in Washington in 2019.

Athletics select LHP Ben Bowden, demote RHP Luis Morales

The Athletics selected left-hander Ben Bowden from Triple-A Las Vegas prior to Saturday's game against the Detroit Tigers. The 31-year-old was a second-round pick by the Colorado Rockies back in 2016, but has not had much production at the major league level.

Braves acquire Royals OF Lane Thomas, LHP Bailey Falter

The Atlanta Braves added depth on the offensive ⁠and pitching sides on ​Saturday night, acquiring outfielder Lane Thomas and left-hander Bailey Falter from ⁠the Kansas City Royals. In exchange for Thomas and Falter, Atlanta is sending right-hander Lucas Braun and left-hander Carter Holton to Kansas City. According to MLB Pipeline, Braun is the Braves' No. 8 prospect. Thomas started Saturday's road game in center field against the host Colorado Rockies, then was lifted in ⁠the fourth inning.

Soccer-Infantino's FIFA future in jeopardy after private equity gamble backfires

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, hitherto untouchable at the helm of soccer's global governing body, suffered a crushing blow on Friday when his bold reach for private equity riches was brought to an end in the ​face of a ferocious backlash. A FIFA statement, attributed to Infantino, conceded that the proposal to create a commercial entity to run the World Cup and other tournaments, 20% of which would be sold to private investors, was divisive ⁠and dead in the water.

White Sox add veteran RHP Luis Castillo, send 3 players to Mariners

The Chicago White Sox bolstered their pitching staff by acquiring three-time All-Star right-hander Luis Castillo from the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. The Mariners receive right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez, outfielder Nolan Jones, Chicago's No. 15 prospect in minor league ⁠catcher ​Boston Smith and conditional cash considerations. The White Sox will pay the remainder of Castillo's salary, according to multiple reports, which is about $30 million guaranteed from now through the 2027 season.

WTA roundup: Alexandra Eala upsets Naomi Osaka to reach final in Washington

Alexandra Eala continued her breakthrough season by upsetting third-seeded Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-2 on Saturday to reach the final of the Mubadala DC Open in Washington. The players traded early breaks before Eala made her move with the opening set tied 4-4. ⁠The 21-year-old from the Philippines broke Osaka in the ninth game and then held at love to take the set. She carried that momentum into the second, jumping ahead 2-0 and adding another break for a 5-2 advantage before completing ⁠the victory in 76 minutes.

ATP roundup: Arthur Gea wins 1st ATP ⁠title in Los Cabos

Frenchman Arthur Gea won his first ATP title and became the youngest man to win the Mifel Tennis Open with a 6-3, 6-4 defeat of Canada's Denis Shapovalov Saturday evening in Los Cabos, Mexico. Gea, 21, had just three tour-level victories to his name before winning five matches this week. After he saved four break points and came ‌away with the lone break of the ‌first set to go up 5-3, he bounced back from the only time he was broken by Shapovalov to break him ​right back, going up 4-3 and serving out the match.