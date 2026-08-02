Soccer-FIFA chief Infantino's position looks unacceptable, head of European leagues says

FIFA President Gianni Infantino's position appears increasingly precarious following a failed plan to sell World Cup commercial rights, sparking widespread criticism and potential consequences.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 02-08-2026 13:17 IST
Soccer-FIFA chief Infantino's position looks unacceptable, head of European leagues says
Gianni Infantino
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Gianni Infantino's position as FIFA president ​looks untenable following his failed plan ​to sell a stake in ‌the ​World Cup's commercial rights, the head of Europe's professional football leagues said on Sunday. Claudius Schaefer, whose organisation represents ‌53 professional men's and women's football leagues, said there could be "only one consequence" for Infantino after his plan triggered a storm of protest from regional associations.

"When I saw how ‌this whole thing unfolded and that FIFA's key bodies weren't involved, then there's ‌essentially only one consequence in any company or association," Schaefer told Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung. Asked if this meant that Infantino was now unacceptable as FIFA president, Schaefer said: "This is usually the consequence when someone ⁠in ​a company pushes such ⁠a business deal forward without anyone knowing about it."

Infantino said on Friday that FIFA had scrapped ⁠the plan after a widespread backlash. Regional confederations UEFA and CONCACAF said on Saturday they had ​lost confidence in his leadership.

Schaefer, also chief executive of the Swiss Football League, ⁠said the proposal suggested that FIFA's main goal was to maximise profits for third parties by having ⁠more ​and bigger competitions in future. "It's solely about the financial advantages; everything else is completely ignored," he said.

The European Leagues opposed this because it would add ⁠more matches to an already packed international calendar to the detriment of national championships, ⁠Schaefer said. "Nobody knew ⁠about the plans, not even the FIFA Council, the governing body of FIFA. I was very surprised that the president was ‌acting completely ‌alone in this matter."

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