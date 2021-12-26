Left Menu

Karnataka CM rules out reconsidering fresh COVID-19 curbs

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out reconsidering the governments decision to impose night curfew and curbs on New Year celebrations in the State in the wake of fresh COVID-19 concerns.Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and hotel and pub owners have requested the government to reconsider its decision.There is no question of reconsideration.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-12-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2021 18:07 IST
Karnataka CM rules out reconsidering fresh COVID-19 curbs
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday ruled out reconsidering the government's decision to impose night curfew and curbs on New Year celebrations in the State in the wake of fresh COVID-19 concerns.

Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry and hotel and pub owners have requested the government to reconsider its decision.

''There is no question of reconsideration. Last week when we held a meeting in Belagavi and imposed certain restrictions, I said that after observing Omicron and COVID-19 situation we may take certain measures, and accordingly, we have imposed some minor restrictions,'' Bommai said in response to a question.

Speaking to reporters here, he conceded that night curfew may cause some amount of inconvenience.

''But, as we have already informed about banning parties outdoors, especially for those celebrating with DJs and large gatherings, it may not cause trouble,'' he added.

The Karnataka government on Sunday decided to impose a night curfew for 10 days from December 28 between 10 PM and 5 AM.

The government banned all New Year parties and gatherings in public places; while places like eateries, hotels, pubs, clubs and restaurants have been asked to operate with 50 percent of their seating capacity from December 30 to January 2.

Responding to a question on the Omicron situation, Bommai said, ''I have held a meeting in this regard. As of now, the number is not big, but keeping in mind the increase in the cases in our neighboring states and other countries we have taken certain precautionary measures like night curfew and restriction on New Year celebrations or gatherings at public places.'' Owners of hotels and pubs have requested the government to reconsider its decision, citing New Year as the major business season.

President of Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry I S Prasad said the guideline of 50 percent capacity would affect the hotel and hospitality industry.

He requested the Chief Minister to allow the hotel and hospitality industry to function with full capacity by strictly following COVID protocols, as the industry has suffered a huge loss during the last two years.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the opposition has no objection to the government taking precautionary measures in the wake of an increase in COVID and Omicron variant-related cases, and to maintain law and order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after drills near Ukraine -Interfax; Internet disrupted in Sudan's Khartoum, roads blocked ahead of protest, and more

World News Roundup: More than 10,000 Russian troops returning to bases after...

 Global
2
Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic people: Study

Exercise at high-altitude might increase low blood sugar risk in diabetic pe...

 United States
3
Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk patients: Study

Unorthodox 'exercise in a pill' might offer simple solution for at-risk pati...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections; Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021