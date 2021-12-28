MP: Tigress, bison found dead in Dindori district

A tigress and a bison were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, an official said on Tuesday.

The carcass of a big cat was spotted by villagers in Sarastaal forest area on Monday and a bison was also found dead nearby, the official said.

The tigress, aged around 10 years, was found dead on the side of a road in the forest area, sub-divisional officer (SDO) forest, A K Sharma said. The bison, which was found dead near the spot, was probably killed by the big cat, he said.

A team of foresters will conduct an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death of the animals, the official added.

