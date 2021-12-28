Left Menu

MP: Tigress, bison found dead in Dindori district

PTI | Dindori | Updated: 28-12-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 13:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A tigress and a bison were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a forest area of Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district, an official said on Tuesday.

The carcass of a big cat was spotted by villagers in Sarastaal forest area on Monday and a bison was also found dead nearby, the official said.

The tigress, aged around 10 years, was found dead on the side of a road in the forest area, sub-divisional officer (SDO) forest, A K Sharma said. The bison, which was found dead near the spot, was probably killed by the big cat, he said.

A team of foresters will conduct an autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death of the animals, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

