APEDA working in collaboration with state govts, farmers to boost honey exports

India ranks eighth and ninth in the world in honey producing and exporting countries respectively.China, Turkey, Canada, Argentina, Iran and the USA are among the major honey-producing countries, accounting for 50 per cent of total world production.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 22:01 IST
The commerce ministry on Wednesday said its arm APEDA is working with the state governments, farmers and other stakeholders to boost exports of honey in countries such as the United Kingdom, European Union and Southeast Asia.

India is also renegotiating the duty structure imposed by various countries for boosting honey exports, the ministry said in a statement.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has been giving thrust on boosting exports through ensuring quality production and market expansion to newer countries.

Currently, India's natural honey exports are majorly dependent on the US, which accounts for more than 80 per cent of the exports.

APEDA Chairman M Angamuthu said, ''We are working in close collaboration with the state government, farmers and other stakeholders in the value chain to boost exports to other countries and regions such as the United Kingdom, European Union and Southeast Asia.'' The Authority is also working with the exporters to deal with the challenges such as higher freight cost, limited availability of containers in peak honey export season, higher Nuclear Magnetic Resonance test costs and inadequate export incentives.

India exported 59,999 metric tonnes (MT) of natural honey worth Rs 716 crore (USD 96.77 million) during 2020-21, with the US taking a major share at 44,881 MT.

Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Canada were the other top destinations for Indian honey. India started its first organized exports in the year 1996-97.

World honey export in 2020 stood at 7,36,266.02 MT. India ranks eighth and ninth in the world in honey producing and exporting countries respectively.

China, Turkey, Canada, Argentina, Iran and the USA are among the major honey-producing countries, accounting for 50 per cent of total world production.

The northeastern region and Maharashtra are the key areas for natural honey production in the country. Around 50 per cent of the honey produced in India is consumed domestically and the rest is exported across the globe.

