Blinken, German minister discussed Russia's actions toward Ukraine
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2022 23:36 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 23:31 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken after talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday said that Russia's actions toward Ukraine are an immediate and urgent challenge to peace and stability in Europe.
The counterparts also discussed the status of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, Blinken said, adding that he reaffirmed Washington's commitment to work with Germany to prevent Russia from using energy as a weapon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
