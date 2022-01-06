Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition receives distress signal from oil tanker off Yemen's Hodeidah port- state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-01-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 02:35 IST
  Country:
  • Egypt

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen received a distress signal from an oil tanker after it had been subjected to "armed harassment" off Yemen's Hodeidah port, Saudi state TV reported on Wednesday, citing the coalition.

The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) said earlier on Wednesday that the coalition had diverted to a Saudi port a fifth fuel vessel heading for the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah.

