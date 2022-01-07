Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 07-01-2022 21:55 IST
DERC gets SKOCH silver award in 'Power & Energy' category
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has bagged the SKOCH silver award in the 'power and energy' category, the commission said on Friday.

The award was given to the DERC for its outstanding contribution towards ''ensuring quality, accessibility and availability (24x7) of power at affordable price focusing sustainable environment'' by the group at its summit on Thursday, a statement said.

The award was given to the DERC for the ''insightful leadership'' of Justice (retired) Shabihul Hasnain, chairperson; Member AK Ambasht; and Secretary Mukesh Wadhwa, it said.

Himanshu Chawla, joint director, and Prashasti De, deputy director, accepted the award on behalf of the DERC.

Chawla also addressed the question and answer session of the summit.

The commission has focused its contribution towards sustainable environment through its innovative and consumer friendly regulations promoting green and clean power like the Net Metering Regulations, 2014; Virtual Net Metering and Group Metering Guidelines 2019; schemes under the Demand Side Management Regulations, 2014; and charging Stations for electric vehicles, the statement said.

Various steps related to significant decrease in AT&C loss levels by Delhi, which is far below than the national average, and ensuring 24x7 power supply at ''affordable rates'', were also highlighted by the DERC, it said.

SKOCH Group is a think tank dealing with socio-economic issues with a focus on inclusive growth since 1997, the statement added.

