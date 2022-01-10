Philippines urges Indonesia to lift coal export ban

The Philippines' energy secretary Alfonso Cusi has appealed to Indonesia to lift its coal export ban, saying the policy will be detrimental to economies heavily reliant on the fuel for power generation, Manila's Department of Energy said on Monday.

Indonesia, the world's biggest thermal coal exporter suspended exports on Jan. 1 after its state power utility reported dangerously low inventory levels of the fuel.

