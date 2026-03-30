Vijay's Whistle Revolution: A New Political Era in Chennai

Actor-politician Vijay made a dramatic entry into the political arena as he formally filed nominations for the Assembly polls in Chennai's Perambur constituency.

Addressing voters from his campaign vehicle, Vijay launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK, accusing them of corruption and failing to ensure public safety, particularly for women. He urged citizens to endorse his party's whistle symbol for change.

The upcoming elections mark Vijay's political debut, and he has set his sights on revolutionizing Tamil Nadu politics by challenging the status quo represented by the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)