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Vijay's Whistle Revolution: A New Political Era in Chennai

Actor-politician Vijay filed his nomination for the Perambur constituency in Chennai. Alleging corruption and lack of safety under the DMK regime, he promises change with his party, TVK. Urging the public to vote for his party's whistle symbol, Vijay envisions a new era for Tamil Nadu politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:53 IST
Vijay's Whistle Revolution: A New Political Era in Chennai
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Vijay made a dramatic entry into the political arena as he formally filed nominations for the Assembly polls in Chennai's Perambur constituency.

Addressing voters from his campaign vehicle, Vijay launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK, accusing them of corruption and failing to ensure public safety, particularly for women. He urged citizens to endorse his party's whistle symbol for change.

The upcoming elections mark Vijay's political debut, and he has set his sights on revolutionizing Tamil Nadu politics by challenging the status quo represented by the DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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