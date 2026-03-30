Rain and Snow Alleviate Kashmir's Precipitation Deficit

For the second consecutive day, Kashmir has witnessed rains and snowfall, easing the region's precipitation deficit by nearly five percent, officials reported on Monday.

Most parts of the Kashmir valley experienced light to moderate rains, while higher altitudes saw snowfall. The meteorological department forecasts further widespread precipitation in the next 24 hours.

Farmers have been advised to halt farming activities until Tuesday, as unsettled weather conditions are expected to persist. Improvements are likely afterwards, although rain showers may still occur in early April.

(With inputs from agencies.)