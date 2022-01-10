Left Menu

Germany plans $147 mln of household heating support

Germany is planning about 130 million euros ($147 million) in support payments for financially stricken households to cope with a sharp rise in heating costs, according to a construction ministry document seen by Reuters.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-01-2022 22:17 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 22:04 IST
Germany plans $147 mln of household heating support
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany is planning about 130 million euros ($147 million) in support payments for financially stricken households to cope with a sharp rise in heating costs, according to a construction ministry document seen by Reuters. The draft document envisages a one-off payment of 175 euros for a two-person household, with an additional 35 euros for each additional household member. One-person households are eligible for 135 euros, the document showed.

The payments are aimed at about 710,000 households that received Germany's support allowance for low-wage households between October 2021 and the end of March 2022, who will be hit particularly hard by rising bills resulting from record European gas prices in recent months. Policymakers have said efforts to soften the blow for consumers were being intensified. ($1 = 0.8837 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

UP govt declares 4 villages near Nepal border as revenue villages

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
4
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022